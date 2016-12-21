Let's Hear It For The Lawyer Who Fought In Court For Merrick Garland -- And Lost
The New Mexico lawyer has taken time off of work, importuned family members and spent thousands of dollars of his own money because he really believed - and still believes - that Merrick Garland should get a Senate vote on his long-pending Supreme Court nomination. Michel's gamble: that the court system may be the only avenue left to do something about getting President Barack Obama 's nominee seated on the high court.
