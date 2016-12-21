Let's Hear It For The Lawyer Who Foug...

Let's Hear It For The Lawyer Who Fought In Court For Merrick Garland -- And Lost

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Switched

The New Mexico lawyer has taken time off of work, importuned family members and spent thousands of dollars of his own money because he really believed - and still believes - that Merrick Garland should get a Senate vote on his long-pending Supreme Court nomination. Michel's gamble: that the court system may be the only avenue left to do something about getting President Barack Obama 's nominee seated on the high court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr T rules 7,063
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 7 hr Father Jermey 11
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Dec 22 car 8,871
News One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06) Dec 14 Rebecca 4
News dispatch centers closing Dec 14 Julio 17
News Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands... Nov 26 bill 1
News Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b... Nov '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 7
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC