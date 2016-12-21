Lawmakers to bring back pot debate to upcoming session
As lawmakers head to Santa Fe next month, they are staring down the barrel of a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. A growing number of legislators think one way to fix that is by legalizing and taxing marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|1 hr
|C. A. S.
|4
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|burst
|7,075
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|20 hr
|Frangelica
|5
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|Wed
|Tracie
|10
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Dec 26
|The Mrs Sager
|29
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC