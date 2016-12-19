Internet sales tax could make shoppin...

Internet sales tax could make shopping online more expensive for New Mexicans

Enjoy your holiday shopping because it could get a little more expensive next year. With the state hurting for money, there is a strong push to start taxing all of those online purchases delivered to New Mexico.

