Hurley closer to secure water after year of work

Through will and cooperation, local governments in Grant County have managed to make significant progress this year toward the Grant County Regional Water Distribution project, which will aid water-strapped communities in the Mining District, beginning with Hurley. The Grant County Regional Water Supply project will pump water from Silver City wells near the Grant County Airport to Hurley in its first phase.

