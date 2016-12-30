Home visit program reduces costly med...

Home visit program reduces costly medical services for newborns

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Home-visit-program-reduces-costly-medical-services-for-newborns-1230-20161230 Home visit program reduces costly medical services for newborns By Olivier Uyttebrouck Albuquerque Journal, N.M. Dec. 30--ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Home visit program reduces costly medical services for newborns AQ-Home-visit-program-reduces-costly-medical-services-for-newborns-1230-20161230 Home visit program reduces costly medical services for newborns By Olivier Uyttebrouck Albuquerque Journal, N.M. Dec. 30--ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2iNFK2n ALBUQUERQUE - Newborns enrolled in a New Mexico home visiting program were significantly less likely to use costly medical services than other children in their first year of life, a new Rand Corp. study reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina 11 min Larry L 12
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 47 min Gabreali 13
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 8 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 12
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Fri justice is just a... 7,081
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Fri Jeff 30
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Fri donnalou 8,873
News One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06) Dec 14 Rebecca 4
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC