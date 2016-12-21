Hanukkah on the Plaza
Halley Faust lights oil candles of a menorah to signify the first night of Hanukkah during an event on the Plaza sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center and Genoveva Chavez Community Center that featured food, dancing and Hanukkah songs. Luke E. Montavon/For The New Mexican A menorah was lit Sunday to signify the first night of Hanukkah during an event on the Plaza sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center and Genoveva Chavez Community Center that featured food, dancing and Hanukkah songs.
