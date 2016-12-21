Gun Control Bills Filed In Advance Of New Mexico Legislature's 2017 Session
The headline which appeared in the Santa Fe New Mexican yesterday, " Lawmakers Vow to Close Gun Show Loophole " and the branding of gun control bills filed in advance of the 2017 Regular Session of the New Mexico Legislature are misleading and downright deceptive. Senate Bill 48 , brought to Senators Richard Martinez & Peter Wirth by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's national gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the House companion, House Bill 50 by Stephanie Garcia Richard , go far beyond the proposed gun show restrictions the Legislature has previously debated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|11 min
|Larry L
|12
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|47 min
|Gabreali
|13
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|8 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|12
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Fri
|justice is just a...
|7,081
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Jeff
|30
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Fri
|donnalou
|8,873
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC