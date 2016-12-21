Gun Control Bills Filed In Advance Of...

Gun Control Bills Filed In Advance Of New Mexico Legislature's 2017 Session

The headline which appeared in the Santa Fe New Mexican yesterday, " Lawmakers Vow to Close Gun Show Loophole " and the branding of gun control bills filed in advance of the 2017 Regular Session of the New Mexico Legislature are misleading and downright deceptive. Senate Bill 48 , brought to Senators Richard Martinez & Peter Wirth by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's national gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the House companion, House Bill 50 by Stephanie Garcia Richard , go far beyond the proposed gun show restrictions the Legislature has previously debated.

