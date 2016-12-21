GOP Governor Martinez Never Saw Positive Obamacare Letter Attributed to Her
A published draft letter attributed to Republican governor Susana Martinez touting Obamacare's benefit to her state was the work of the independent New Mexico health care exchange, the exchange's office tells THE WEEKLY STANDARD, and the text was never shared with Martinez's staff before it was reported in the media Wednesday evening A published draft letter attributed to Republican governor Susana Martinez touting Obamacare's benefit to her state was the work of the independent New Mexico health care exchange, the exchange's office tells THE WEEKLY STANDARD, and the text was never shared with Martinez's staff before it was reported in the media Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|13 hr
|Susanna
|9
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC