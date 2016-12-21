GOP Governor Martinez Never Saw Positive Obamacare Letter Attributed to Her

A published draft letter attributed to Republican governor Susana Martinez touting Obamacare's benefit to her state was the work of the independent New Mexico health care exchange, the exchange's office tells THE WEEKLY STANDARD, and the text was never shared with Martinez's staff before it was reported in the media Wednesday evening A published draft letter attributed to Republican governor Susana Martinez touting Obamacare's benefit to her state was the work of the independent New Mexico health care exchange, the exchange's office tells THE WEEKLY STANDARD, and the text was never shared with Martinez's staff before it was reported in the media Wednesday evening.

