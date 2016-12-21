Fourth behavioral health provider leaving New Mexico
An Arizona-based provider of substance abuse and mental health services is leaving New Mexico, making it the fourth of five such nonprofits to withdraw from the state. Valle del Sol is one of five Arizona nonprofits that began contracting with the New Mexico Human Services Department in 2013 to provide treatment for low-income New Mexicans, The New Mexican reported.
