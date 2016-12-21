FILE - In this Thursday Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, from left to...
In this Thursday Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, from left to right, Nicole Maldonado, Myriah Flores and her mother Sharlene Benavidez attend a candlelight vigil for Victoria Martens at the apartment complex, in Albuquerque, N.M., where the young girl lived and was killed. The brutality of Victoria's slaying sent shockwaves through New Mexico in August, but it marked only one of a handful of heartbreaking cases involving children in 2016.
