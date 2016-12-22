Energy industry unimpressed by BLM's new system
Energy industry unimpressed by BLM's new system The bureau received feedback from about 500 operators from 70 companies to develop the new program and provide training. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2il1thP This Feb. 25, 2015, photo, shows a pump jack for pulling oil from the ground, near New Town, N.D. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, the Energy Department said it is raising its forecast of U.S. production for both 2016 and 2017, as drillers respond to higher crude prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|13 hr
|Susanna
|9
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC