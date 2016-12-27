Energy companies plan to boost wind g...

Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina

Energy companies are expected to double the generating capacity of wind farms in eastern New Mexico over the next few years, thanks in part to federal subsidies and improvements in technology. Energy companies plan to boost wind generation in New Mexico ALBUQUERQUE - Energy companies are expected to double the generating capacity of wind farms in eastern New Mexico over the next few years, thanks in part to federal subsidies and improvements in technology.

