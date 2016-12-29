Descendants Of Native American Slaves...

Descendants Of Native American Slaves In New Mexico Emerge From Obscurity

Santo Tomas Catholic church in Abiquiu, N.M., is the site of an annual saint's day celebration in late November that includes cultural elements of the genizaros , the descendants of Native American slaves. Every year in late November, the New Mexican village of Abiquiu, about an hour northwest of Santa Fe, celebrates the town saint, Santo Tomas.

Read more at National Public Radio.

