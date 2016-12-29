Descendants Of Native American Slaves In New Mexico Emerge From Obscurity
Santo Tomas Catholic church in Abiquiu, N.M., is the site of an annual saint's day celebration in late November that includes cultural elements of the genizaros , the descendants of Native American slaves. Every year in late November, the New Mexican village of Abiquiu, about an hour northwest of Santa Fe, celebrates the town saint, Santo Tomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|49 min
|Mike
|11
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|3 hr
|Well
|9
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|3 hr
|george
|11
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,081
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|Jeff
|30
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|donnalou
|8,873
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC