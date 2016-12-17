County's schools face budget cuts

Both the Silver and Cobre consolidated school district boards of education approved budget cuts this week mandated by the state, which will reduce funding to the districts for the rest of the year. The New Mexico Public Education Department sent an email last month stating that the State Equalization Guarantee will be cut by 1.5 percent from all districts in addition to funding cut from both the transportation and instructional material budgets.

