Corrections, Dec. 22, 2016
A story published on Page A-1 of the Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, edition of The New Mexican , about former Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla, incorrectly reported that the state Gaming Control Board has three members. The board actually has five members.
