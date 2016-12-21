Correction, Dec. 16, 2016
A story on Page A-1 of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, edition about a winter storm hitting Northern New Mexico incorrectly reported that a third of the state was in the most severe drought conditions in 2015 and that about 10 percent of the state was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought now. No portion of the state was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought conditions as of Dec. 13, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data.
