Continue reading
State coffer conditions in Santa Fe began 2016 in bad shape and have gotten progressively worse as reliance on revenue from the slumping oil and gas industry helped cause a more than $500 million deficit. After a special session was called in October, mostly to dig out of that hole, revenue has since fallen even more, with more than $100 million of difference yet to be recovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|car
|8,871
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|T rules
|7,048
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
|Angry Vehicle Computer Technician
|Nov '16
|Roswell New Mexico
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC