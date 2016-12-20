Continue reading

State coffer conditions in Santa Fe began 2016 in bad shape and have gotten progressively worse as reliance on revenue from the slumping oil and gas industry helped cause a more than $500 million deficit. After a special session was called in October, mostly to dig out of that hole, revenue has since fallen even more, with more than $100 million of difference yet to be recovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.