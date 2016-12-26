College projects more state funding cuts
College projects more state funding cuts San Juan College is projecting a $1.23 million reduction in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2016/12/26/college-projects-more-state-funding-cuts/95801974/ Most of the revenue reduction comes from projected funding cuts by the state higher education department and a projected cut in state funding from the legislature.
