Classes will allow students to explore history
Classes will allow students to explore history San Juan College's Community Learning Center is offering several cultural field trips this winter. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/life/outdoors/2016/12/28/classes-allow-students-explore-history/95677908/ San Juan College Encore students experience many different sights and locations in New Mexico in the class "Along the Rio Grande: Spanish Colonial New Mexico."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|burst
|7,075
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|8 hr
|Jeremy
|7
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|21 hr
|Tracie
|10
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mon
|The Mrs Sager
|29
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC