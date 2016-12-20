Civic groups in New Mexico to grade c...

Civic groups in New Mexico to grade crime bills

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deming Headlight

A coalition of civil liberties, human rights and faith-based groups in New Mexico has created a new litmus test for criminal justice legislation designed to encourage proposals based on evidence and question highly politicized calls for ha Civic groups in New Mexico to grade crime bills SANTA FE - A coalition of civil liberties, human rights and faith-based groups in New Mexico has created a new litmus test for criminal justice legislation designed to encourage proposals based on evidence and question highly politicized calls for ha Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2i8c6J3 SANTA FE - A coalition of civil liberties, human rights and faith-based groups in New Mexico has created a new litmus test for criminal justice legislation designed to encourage proposals based on evidence and question highly politicized calls for harsh penalties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 4 hr car 8,871
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 19 hr T rules 7,048
News One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06) Dec 14 Rebecca 4
News dispatch centers closing Dec 14 Julio 17
News Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands... Nov 26 bill 1
News Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b... Nov '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 7
Angry Vehicle Computer Technician Nov '16 Roswell New Mexico 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,411

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC