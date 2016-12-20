A proposal to reinstate a food tax in New Mexico is drawing strong opposition from the Roman Catholic church and anti-poverty groups over concerns the plan would raise grocery prices largely on the state's poor. Catholic church denounces NM 'food tax' idea ALBUQUERQUE - A proposal to reinstate a food tax in New Mexico is drawing strong opposition from the Roman Catholic church and anti-poverty groups over concerns the plan would raise grocery prices largely on the state's poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.