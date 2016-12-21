Campaign finance reform on the agenda again in New Mexico
New Mexico Senate majority leader and longtime open government advocate Peter Wirth says the time might be right for an overhaul of the state's campaign finance laws. The Santa Fe Democrat has been pushing for years to require more reporting of campaign spending and fundraising and to limit coordination among certain political action committees and candidates.
