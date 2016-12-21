Campaign finance reform on the agenda...

Campaign finance reform on the agenda again in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

New Mexico Senate majority leader and longtime open government advocate Peter Wirth says the time might be right for an overhaul of the state's campaign finance laws. The Santa Fe Democrat has been pushing for years to require more reporting of campaign spending and fundraising and to limit coordination among certain political action committees and candidates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Tue Stall 7,073
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mon The Mrs Sager 29
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea Mon Edward 9
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Dec 22 car 8,871
News One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06) Dec 14 Rebecca 4
News dispatch centers closing Dec 14 Julio 17
News Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands... Nov '16 bill 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,438

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC