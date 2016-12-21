Cabinet members create controversies ...

Cabinet members create controversies for Gov. Martinez

Demesia Padilla's sudden resignation as Taxation and Revenue Department secretary last week sent a jolt through state government. It was also a blow to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who had stood by Padilla, one of her longest-serving Cabinet members, as the Attorney General's Office carried out a monthslong investigation into Padilla's personal finances and allegations that she tried to thwart a state audit into one of her former tax clients.

