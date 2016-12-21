Bureau fields complaints over online ...

Bureau fields complaints over online drilling applications

Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Bugs in a new online process for drilling permits are causing concern as the Bureau of Land Management works to address complaints about wait times. New Mexico Oil and Gas Association spokesman Wally Drangmeister told the Carlsbad Current-Argus that permit approvals are dramatically low and that the bureau appears to be struggling.

