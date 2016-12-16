Authors recognized for visionary novelsDecember 16th, 2016
Two local authors were honored recently with the 2016 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. Silver City's JJ Wilson and Sharman Apt Russell have been recognized for novels in different categories, but both recount stories that offer alternative visions of community inspired by real societies past and present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|car
|8,871
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|T rules
|7,048
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
|Angry Vehicle Computer Technician
|Nov '16
|Roswell New Mexico
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC