Agency: Female wolf introduced to pack in 2014 has offspring
Arizona officials say a fostered pup introduced to a pack of Mexican gray wolves in 2014 has produced a wild offspring of her own. The female wolf was fostered into the den of the Dark Canyon Pack in the Gila National Forest in Western New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|13 hr
|Susanna
|9
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC