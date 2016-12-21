About 70 employees get sick after health department party
The New Mexican reports that about 70 staff members say they had gastrointestinal issues after the luncheon last week. A spokesman says more than 200 employees attended the catered luncheon at the Harold Runnels Building in Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|13 hr
|Susanna
|9
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Carlita
|7,056
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|One town has it especially rough in parched New... (Jun '06)
|Dec 14
|Rebecca
|4
|dispatch centers closing
|Dec 14
|Julio
|17
|Gov. Martinez to incoming N.M. lawmakers: Hands...
|Nov 26
|bill
|1
|Ex-New Mexico governora s next challenge is a b...
|Nov '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC