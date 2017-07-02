With Beaches Empty, Christie Wages One More Fight
The political standoff that shut down New Jersey state beaches and parks over the weekend began in February with a signature laugh line delivered by Gov. Chris Christie . Mr. Christie said during his budget address that he thought Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state's largest health insurer, would turn over to the state millions of dollars a year, initially to finance his favorite social cause, battling opioid addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W...
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Christie Sweeneybans Norcross play politics wit...
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Christie and Sweeney shut down state for Norcross
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|George Norcross is the greediest man alive
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Mayor David R. Mayer
|Jun 30
|Victor
|2
|NJ Mafia
|Jun 27
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted
|Jun 19
|amillervfc
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC