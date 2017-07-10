Will NJ residents be able to use driv...

Will NJ residents be able to use driver's licenses as ID at airports?

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Earlier this year there were questions about whether New Jersey was making sufficient progress to become compliant with the federal REAL ID Act, which could impact whether you could use your driver's license to get on an airplane. The law passed by Congress in 2005 sets standards to be followed for state driver's licenses and identity documents to be used to board an airplane or enter a federal building or nuclear power plant.

Chicago, IL

