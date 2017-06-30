VBA Appeals Hearings Now Held Virtually in Southern New Jersey
In partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration , veterans, and elected officials, and in an effort to improve veteran satisfaction, VA Healthcare - VISN 4 and the VA Medical Center in Wilmington, Delaware, are working to improve the compensation and pension appeals process for veterans in southern New Jersey. Previously, many of the area's veterans who appealed a decision for a service-connected disability rating by VBA had to drive to Philadelphia for a hearing.
