PSE&G head reportedly says N.J. residents shouldn't get electric bills
The outgoing president of New Jersey's largest gas and electric provider believes the state's residents shouldn't have to pay for electric bills, according to a report. While speaking at an investment conference in South Jersey late last month, Ralph LaRossa, president and chief operating officer of PSE&G, outlined a bold vision for the future of New Jersey's energy and how residents in the state should pay for it, according to a report by NJBiz.com.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Day at the beach puts Christie in the middle of...
|7 hr
|Tom
|3
|New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he...
|15 hr
|Poplar bluff guy
|2
|beached whale closes new jersey beach
|18 hr
|whalewatcher
|1
|A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W...
|Jul 2
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Christie Sweeneybans Norcross play politics wit...
|Jul 2
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Christie and Sweeney shut down state for Norcross
|Jul 2
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|George Norcross is the greediest man alive
|Jul 2
|Corrupt NJ
|1
