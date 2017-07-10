PSE&G head reportedly says N.J. residents shouldn't get electric bills

The outgoing president of New Jersey's largest gas and electric provider believes the state's residents shouldn't have to pay for electric bills, according to a report. While speaking at an investment conference in South Jersey late last month, Ralph LaRossa, president and chief operating officer of PSE&G, outlined a bold vision for the future of New Jersey's energy and how residents in the state should pay for it, according to a report by NJBiz.com.

