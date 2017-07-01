Obamacare repeal could net NJ elite $...

Obamacare repeal could net NJ elite $1.1 billion

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Congress is looking to repeal taxes that cost NJ's wealthiest $1.1 billion, but most of the state's congressional delegation opposes it. Obamacare repeal could mean $1.1 billion tax windfall to New Jersey's wealthiest Congress is looking to repeal taxes that cost NJ's wealthiest $1.1 billion, but most of the state's congressional delegation opposes it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David R. Mayer 17 hr Victor 2
NJ Mafia Jun 27 Corrupt NJ 1
Health and Wellness Vendors Wanted Jun 19 amillervfc 1
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News USS Fitzgerald involved in collision with merch... Jun 17 Kev from Michigan 1
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
Bob ( Robert ) Walters Electrical Engineer Jun 14 ItsME 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,469 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC