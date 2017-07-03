NJ shutdown: Closed MVCs frustrate No...

NJ shutdown: Closed MVCs frustrate North Jersey residents

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Closed MVCs frustrate North Jersey residents New Jersey residents are frustrated even more thanks to the government shutdown and the closure of the MVCs. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2uidZ8N Flyers blaming Assembly speaker Vincent Prieto were taped to the doors of the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission in Lodi notifying that the facility was closed due to the government shutdown on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Day at the beach puts Christie in the middle of... 2 hr Tom 3
News New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he... 10 hr Poplar bluff guy 2
beached whale closes new jersey beach 13 hr whalewatcher 1
News A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W... Jul 2 Corrupt NJ 1
Christie Sweeneybans Norcross play politics wit... Jul 2 Corrupt NJ 1
Christie and Sweeney shut down state for Norcross Jul 2 Corrupt NJ 1
George Norcross is the greediest man alive Jul 2 Corrupt NJ 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC