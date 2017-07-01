New Jersey state shutdown: Here's what you need to know Here's what you need to know about the shutdown of 2017 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2u9Sua7 As of Thursday night, a budget was not agreed upon, which leaves one more day for a budget to pass before the state government would shut down. Thursday, June 29, 2017 State parks and beaches are off-limits to visitors until Christie and state lawmakers reach an agreement on a budget Shaped by storm and tides, Island Beach State Park is a narrow barrier island stretching for 10 miles between the restless Atlantic Ocean and the historic Barnegat Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.