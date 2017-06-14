New Jersey Passes Budget, Putting Sta...

New Jersey Passes Budget, Putting State Beaches Back in Business

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

New Jersey state beaches were closed during a 3-day budget impasse, but an agreement reached Monday night has them reopened in time for July 4th. The stalemate is finally broken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he... 1 hr Poplar bluff guy 2
beached whale closes new jersey beach 4 hr whalewatcher 1
News A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W... Sun Corrupt NJ 1
Christie Sweeneybans Norcross play politics wit... Sun Corrupt NJ 1
Christie and Sweeney shut down state for Norcross Sun Corrupt NJ 1
George Norcross is the greediest man alive Sun Corrupt NJ 1
Mayor David R. Mayer Jun 30 Victor 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,383 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC