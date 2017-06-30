New Jersey government shutdown
The government of the State of New Jersey shut down all non-essential offices and services Saturday, after the legislature failed to pass a budget. Gov. Christie has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency which allows the continued function of essential services, such as state police, correctional facilities, state hospitals and NJ Transit.
