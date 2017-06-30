New Jersey government shutdown drags ...

New Jersey government shutdown drags into 3rd day

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Assembly chambers at the New Jersey State House is seen Sunday, July 2, 2017, before the legislature returns to try and resolve the state government shutdown in Trenton, NJ. State Senate President Stephen Sweeney holds a news conference Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey's government shutdown dragged into a second day Sunday without a resolution to the stalemate between a defiant Republican Gov. Chris Christie and an unmoving Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto as residents felt the sting of shuttered services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he... 11 hr Dump him 1
News A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W... Sun Corrupt NJ 1
Christie Sweeneybans Norcross play politics wit... Sun Corrupt NJ 1
Christie and Sweeney shut down state for Norcross Sun Corrupt NJ 1
George Norcross is the greediest man alive Sun Corrupt NJ 1
Mayor David R. Mayer Jun 30 Victor 2
NJ Mafia Jun 27 Corrupt NJ 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC