New Jersey government shutdown drags into 3rd day

The Assembly chambers at the New Jersey State House is seen Sunday, July 2, 2017, before the legislature returns to try and resolve the state government shutdown in Trenton, NJ. State Senate President Stephen Sweeney holds a news conference Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey's government shutdown dragged into a second day Sunday without a resolution to the stalemate between a defiant Republican Gov. Chris Christie and an unmoving Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto as residents felt the sting of shuttered services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.