New Jersey Government Closes Due To Assembly Inaction on FY18 Budget

Executive Order 228 - Declaring a state of emergency and maintaining that essential state government services continue operating for the people of New Jersey, as the failure of the Legislature to act on a Fiscal Year 2018 State Budget by tonight's constitutional deadline forces the closure of state government. "This order is necessary to maintain the protection, safety and well-being of the people of New Jersey while I attempt to convince the Legislature to send me a fiscally responsible budget that I can sign and re-open New Jersey's government," said Governor Christie.

