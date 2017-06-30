Invasive pest just across N.J. border. Ag officials on alert
TRENTON -- There's no sign that the invasive spotted lanternfly has made it to New Jersey, but officials are on guard. "It could have a major impact on the agriculture community," said Joe Zoltowski, director of the division of plant industry for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramada Inn Wayne New Jersey
|3 hr
|Kimmy
|1
|Jury awards Hamburg ex-cop $1.4 million in lawsuit
|20 hr
|Insider57
|2
|Fire Essex County so called professor
|Thu
|pugs
|2
|New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he...
|Thu
|Wow
|3
|Day at the beach puts Christie in the middle of...
|Jul 4
|Tom
|3
|beached whale closes new jersey beach
|Jul 4
|whalewatcher
|1
|A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W...
|Jul 2
|Corrupt NJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC