Invasive pest just across N.J. border...

Invasive pest just across N.J. border. Ag officials on alert

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- There's no sign that the invasive spotted lanternfly has made it to New Jersey, but officials are on guard. "It could have a major impact on the agriculture community," said Joe Zoltowski, director of the division of plant industry for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ramada Inn Wayne New Jersey 3 hr Kimmy 1
News Jury awards Hamburg ex-cop $1.4 million in lawsuit 20 hr Insider57 2
Fire Essex County so called professor Thu pugs 2
News New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he... Thu Wow 3
News Day at the beach puts Christie in the middle of... Jul 4 Tom 3
beached whale closes new jersey beach Jul 4 whalewatcher 1
News A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W... Jul 2 Corrupt NJ 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC