How will the Looming New Jersey Government Shutdown affect your Business?
In a letter to Cabinet officials yesterday, Governor Christie's Acting Chief Counsel instructed all State departments to draft contingency plans and prepare for short-term shutdown if the State budget for FY 2018 is not passed by midnight, July 1. In the event of a shutdown, only essential services to protect the health, safety, and property of New Jersey citizens will function. All other State services will cease until the budget is passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beached whale closes new jersey beach
|1 hr
|whalewatcher
|1
|New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he...
|21 hr
|Dump him
|1
|A July 4th trip on New Jersey's Revolutionary W...
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Christie Sweeneybans Norcross play politics wit...
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Christie and Sweeney shut down state for Norcross
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|George Norcross is the greediest man alive
|Sun
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Mayor David R. Mayer
|Jun 30
|Victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC