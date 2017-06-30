How will the Looming New Jersey Gover...

How will the Looming New Jersey Government Shutdown affect your Business?

15 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In a letter to Cabinet officials yesterday, Governor Christie's Acting Chief Counsel instructed all State departments to draft contingency plans and prepare for short-term shutdown if the State budget for FY 2018 is not passed by midnight, July 1. In the event of a shutdown, only essential services to protect the health, safety, and property of New Jersey citizens will function. All other State services will cease until the budget is passed.

