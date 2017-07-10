Getting a handle on pregnancy-related deaths in NJ
Delivering a healthy baby is the primary focus of childbirth, but the baby's life is not the only one on the line. Medical professionals in the Garden State are taking a sharper look at keeping mothers alive during pregnancy and in the several months following, as New Jersey deals with a rising maternal mortality rate.
