Free summer movies in NJ, at Jersey beaches, theaters & zoos
Summer's kicked into high gear in New Jersey, which means FREE plans for families are a hot commodity. Here's a roundup of spots to catch some old and newer favorite movies, for a range of ages, on the cheap across Jersey.
