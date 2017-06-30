Erik Visits an American Grave, Part 100
Born in 1757 in Philadelphia, Anderson volunteered for the Patriot forces in 1776. Serving in the 3rd New Jersey Regiment, he rose in two years to the rank of captain, while also serving as paymaster, which I assume given the horrible financial support from the states and the Second Continental Congress for the war they so wanted, was either a huge pain or not much work at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaitlin Martin is Unprofessional and conducts h...
|5 hr
|Nancy
|2
|Ramada Inn Wayne New Jersey
|15 hr
|Kimmy
|1
|Jury awards Hamburg ex-cop $1.4 million in lawsuit
|Thu
|Insider57
|2
|Fire Essex County so called professor
|Thu
|pugs
|2
|New Jersey shutdown: 'Gov. Christie, get the he...
|Thu
|Wow
|3
|Day at the beach puts Christie in the middle of...
|Jul 4
|Tom
|3
|beached whale closes new jersey beach
|Jul 4
|whalewatcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC