Erik Visits an American Grave, Part 100

Born in 1757 in Philadelphia, Anderson volunteered for the Patriot forces in 1776. Serving in the 3rd New Jersey Regiment, he rose in two years to the rank of captain, while also serving as paymaster, which I assume given the horrible financial support from the states and the Second Continental Congress for the war they so wanted, was either a huge pain or not much work at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.