Egos, revenge & secret deals: The inside story of The Jersey Shutdown, 2017
TRENTON -- When Gov. Chris Christie signed the final state budget of his career shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday , it ended the most contentious political drama New Jersey has seen in more than a decade. It was a 75-hour melodrama that shut down state government for only the second time in Garden State history, yanked vacationing families from campgrounds, and set the stage for the messy and humiliating end to a political career.
