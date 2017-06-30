Christie presidential staffer arreste...

Christie presidential staffer arrested for public intoxication

Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- A New Jersey native who worked on Gov. Chris Christie 's presidential campaign issued an apology after his arrest last month in Iowa for public intoxication. Phil Valenziano was arrested on June 23 after police say they spotted him urinating in public.

Chicago, IL

