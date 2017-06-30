BPU proposes 13 energy microgrids acr...

BPU proposes 13 energy microgrids across New Jersey

14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- The state Board of Public Utilities announced Wednesday a plan for 13 "microgrids" across the state that would power essential services if larger utilities fail during an emergency. Officials discussed the plan at Veolia North America's plant in Trenton , which would be the local site of the Distributed Energy Resource Microgrid.

Chicago, IL

