BPU proposes 13 energy microgrids across New Jersey
TRENTON -- The state Board of Public Utilities announced Wednesday a plan for 13 "microgrids" across the state that would power essential services if larger utilities fail during an emergency. Officials discussed the plan at Veolia North America's plant in Trenton , which would be the local site of the Distributed Energy Resource Microgrid.
