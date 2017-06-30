After government shutdown, angry New ...

After government shutdown, angry New Jerseyans take to social media

TRENTON -- Hundreds of New Jersyans took to social media Saturday morning to attack Gov. Chris Christie for ordering a state government shutdown after lawmakers failed to pass a new state budget hours earlier. The shutdown -- only the second in state history -- closed all state-run parks, recreational areas, forests, camping areas, historic sites, beaches and motor vehicle services offices as the July 4 holiday weekend began.

