You may soon be protected from those surprise out-of-network medical bills
A state Senate committee Monday approved a long-awaited bill to protect thousands of New Jersey residents who get socked every year by surprise medical bills from doctors or hospitals they did not know were outside their insurance network. Opposed by the leading hospital and physician lobbyists, the bill would protect patients from "balance-billing," or paying what an insurance company won't.
