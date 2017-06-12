Who Might Be New Jersey's Next Lieute...

Who Might Be New Jersey's Next Lieutenant Governor?

Now that Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy have sewn up the major-party nominations for governor, the clock is ticking for them to select their running mates. Candidates for governor have 30 days from the time the primary elections are verified by the Division of Elections to announce their nominees for lieutenant governor to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.

