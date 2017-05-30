Walmart testing new home drop-off ser...

Walmart testing new home drop-off service at NJ stores

The big box retailer announced last week that it's been testing a home delivery service, having Walmart employees drop off orders at customers' homes after their shifts. Walmart already provides online shoppers with discounted store pickup and two-day shipping, but the home delivery would allow customers to get their goods within hours or a day without the extra cost for shipping.

